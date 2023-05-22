Pet of the Week: Frasier

Frasier is a 3 year old Australian Shepherd Mix
Frasier is a 3 year old Australian Shepherd Mix(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are looking for a bundle of fur and joy this summer, look no further than Frasier, this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.

Frasier is a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd Mix and this fluff ball will bring a smile to your face, as there is always one on his.

Frasier loves walks outside and adventures in the park, near a lake, or even just being right by your side, although he has yet to show his true personality, with the right person, his heart of gold is sure to shine through.

He is a calm-mannered boy, who may seem shy at first, but once he warms up to you, you will see all the tricks he has up his sleeve. Frasier is a natural leader and would love a home where he can have a job to do.

Frasier is available at the Humane Society of the Black Hills and should be chosen for a fur-ever home that has no small children or other small animals.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.
Two leaders, two cities, how will they move forward?

Latest News

The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Click it or Ticket, buckle up or pay the price
Last month, Devils Tower staff attended a high-angle rope rescue course.
Devils Tower National Monument staff attended a training for high-angle rope rescue
National EMS weeks recognizes the work that EMS personnel do in the community.
Emergency Medical Services provides life-saving care for a community
Join in on community theatre fun in Lead at the Roundhouse at Dakota Gold for the “Secret...
“Bring It Back” returns to The Roundhouse at Dakota Gold for the “Secret Garden Gala”