RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are looking for a bundle of fur and joy this summer, look no further than Frasier, this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.

Frasier is a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd Mix and this fluff ball will bring a smile to your face, as there is always one on his.

Frasier loves walks outside and adventures in the park, near a lake, or even just being right by your side, although he has yet to show his true personality, with the right person, his heart of gold is sure to shine through.

He is a calm-mannered boy, who may seem shy at first, but once he warms up to you, you will see all the tricks he has up his sleeve. Frasier is a natural leader and would love a home where he can have a job to do.

Frasier is available at the Humane Society of the Black Hills and should be chosen for a fur-ever home that has no small children or other small animals.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.