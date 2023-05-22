Meet Anna Woolsey, the 1st Miss Rodeo USA 2023, a true Rodeo Queen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The newly crowned and first to hold the title, Anna Woolsey, Miss Rodeo USA 2023 shared how her background in working with horses prepared her and she looks forward to connecting to the future rodeo queens to come. Originally from Oklahoma, Woolsey says, “She’s been showing horses since three years old.” One word of advice for future Rodeo Queens from Woolsey is to be prepared to travel as the title holder will have to travel on average 100,000 miles during her reign. Woolsey says the best part of being Miss Rodeo USA 2023 is meeting new people and some have touched her life. She says, “I’ve done more traveling out of the state than I ever have and look forward to exploring and seeing more of this country.”

The Miss Rodeo USA Association today formally announced a new partnership with Gold Diggers. Beth Weldon, Chairman of the Board of the Miss Rodeo USA pageant says, “Gold Diggers has graciously donated two crowns to the Association. One will be worn by the current Miss Rodeo USA, Anna Woolsey during her year of travel representing the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Miss Rodeo USA Association. The other will be showcased at various events and venues throughout the year allowing both the incoming and outgoing queen to have a crown during the annual pageant.”

To recognize and celebrate this new partnership, there will be an event to introduce the new Miss Rodeo USA Crown and to give recognition to the crown sponsor. “The Miss Rodeo USA organization chose Rapid City, SD to do our official unveiling of the new crowns not only because it is the home to Gold Diggers, Stampers, and Decory but also because of Scenic, SD.”

“The generous donation of the custom-designed Black Hills Gold and Silver Miss Rodeo USA perpetual crown by Gold Diggers is an important milestone in the journey of the Miss Rodeo USA Association. The beautifully crafted statement piece combines both Western elegance and the traditional look of the Miss Rodeo USA logo to make this a crown that will withstand the test of time. Cowgirls from across the nation will dream of having the honor of wearing this crown both now and throughout future generations.” Says Beth Weldon, Miss Rodeo USA Chairman.

Weldon credits Woolsey for being a true Rodeo Queen and, “a great example to represent the title and future contestants should look to the current Queen for inspiration.”

To find more information about this Miss Rodeo 2023 pageant and meet current reigning Miss Rodeo USA 2023 Anna Woolsey click on the video above.

