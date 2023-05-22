Matters of the State: Debt ceiling discussion; Summertime search for teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the debt ceiling negotiations as the default deadline looms.

Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss joins the program to discuss the real-world implications of a potential default and the importance of the the debt ceiling.

Cooper Seamer breaks down the situation many schools districts are facing as the look to fill a high number of teaching positions this summer.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden looks into the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 currently under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court and what it could mean for Native American families in South Dakota.

And South Dakota Trade President & CEO Luke Lindberg discusses his recent visit to Kenya and what it could mean for the future of international trade for South Dakota companies.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

