Hardhats survive Sixers in Sunday showdown

Stars can’t keep up with Watertown
Post 22 Baseball
Post 22 Baseball(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After splitting a doubleheader with Cheyenne Post 6 on Saturday, the Post 22 Hardhats went down to the wire with the Sixers in an intense game three of their series. Plus, a flurry of runs in the fourth inning wasn’t enough for Post 320 as they hosted Watertown Post 17. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.

Airport to ground control! Get ready for a meeting

