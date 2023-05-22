Hardhats survive Sixers in Sunday showdown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After splitting a doubleheader with Cheyenne Post 6 on Saturday, the Post 22 Hardhats went down to the wire with the Sixers in an intense game three of their series. Plus, a flurry of runs in the fourth inning wasn’t enough for Post 320 as they hosted Watertown Post 17. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.