Emergency Medical Services provides life-saving care for a community

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Emergency Medical Technicians are often the first to arrive during an emergency.

But a shortage of EMTs in South Dakota can make care harder to provide, especially in rural areas where ambulances have further to travel to get to patients. A person can find themselves in an emergency at any time and when you call for help you want a response.

However, despite the lack of EMTs, the number of calls for service remains steady.

Sturgis Ambulance Services received more than 700 calls since January 1st and, with an aging population the director says they’re getting more and more calls every day

“No one plans an emergency and more than likely you’re not near a hospital when an emergency happens. And our ambulance personnel are the ones that are there to save you, to get you to the hospital to get your continuation of care,” said Shawn Fischer, director for Sturgis Ambulance Services.

The Sturgis Ambulance Services currently has full-time and part-time job openings for drivers, EMTs, and paramedics.

For more information on how to apply for the positions head to their Facebook page.

Additionally, National EMS Week celebrates the men and women who help provide medical care to a community. To recognize the hard work of EMS personnel, the city of Sturgis is hosting a series of events throughout the week. See below for a list of scheduled events.

MONDAY, MAY 22:

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m: Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, 1901 Ballpark Rd, Sturgis

11 a.m. to 7 p.m: Sanford Heart and Vascular Screening, 1901 Ballpark Rd, Sturgis

3 p.m. to 6 p.m: EMS Open House featuring local booths, food trucks, and jumping castles for the kids, 1901 Ballpark Rd, Sturgis

TUESDAY, MAY 23:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m: Sanford Heart and Vascular Screening, 1901 Ballpark Rd, Sturgis

6:30 p.m: Cardboard boat races, Sturgis Community Center, 1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24:

Turn Sturgis Black with the yearly EMS Week Shirts

6 p.m: Songs and Sirens (EMS Version of Music on Main) with music by He Said She Said – Sponsored by Loud American Roadhouse. There will be jumping castles and booths also, Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 2001 Harley-Davidson Way, Sturgis.

