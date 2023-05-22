Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City

By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A deceased individual was found around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, near a street water drainage tunnel by East Blvd. and Omaha St.

Law enforcement located the body of an adult male behind a gated water runoff tunnel. No immediate signs of trauma were found on the body, but the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy should determine the cause of death.

