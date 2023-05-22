“Bring It Back” returns to The Roundhouse at Dakota Gold for the “Secret Garden Gala”

A night out with friends for an evening of summer fun and dress up for a good cause
By Alena Neves
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Join in on community theatre fun in Lead at the Roundhouse at Dakota Gold for the Secret Garden Gala” for an evening of cocktails, dinner, entertainment, and a short program. Christine Allen from the Historic Homestake Opera House says, “There will be a silent & live auction and a dessert bar with a wine/liquor pull (credit cards are accepted). You are allowed one free drink with a ticket purchase. Just don’t forget to stop by the photo booth to commemorate your time at the gala.” All proceeds from this event go to operations and programming at the Homestake Opera House. The tickets are $75.

Homestake Theatre Works is again working with Matthews Opera House and Belle Fourche Area Community Theater to put on a night of one-acts, Getting Our Acts Together: A Night of One-Acts. Homestake is asking for production requests for this show. The requirement is it has to be one act and under 35 minutes. The show will be on stage August 25-27 with a performance at the Matthews Opera House, Belle Fourche Rec Center, and the Homestake Opera House. Each group will perform each night.

Homestake Theatre Works Kids presents “Disney’s Newsies Jr.” It is based on the true story of the young people selling newspapers at the turn of the 20th century who rise up against the publishers when they raise the cost of newspapers. It’s about coming together and “Carrying the Banner” for what you believe in.

Tickets are only available at the door. There are no online ticket sales.

Watch the video above for more information.

