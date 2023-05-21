Smoky hazy skies stick around for a few more days

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -While some smoke may linger in the region through the weekend. Hopefully, most of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires will pass up and around the ridge and have a limited effect on the area. We stay warm into the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly and the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning on Sunday. A brief break on Monday with highs in the 80s. Tuesday the chance of severe weather returns with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media
Dogs must be on leash signs.
Please don’t let the dogs out!
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Smoky again today. Temperatures slightly below normal.
More smoke and haze for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very smoky skies today
Hazy skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the next couple of days