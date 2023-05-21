Smoke and thunderstorms in the forecast for this week

We stay in the 70s and 80s all week with the chance of thunderstorms lingering into the weekend.
We stay in the 70s and 80s all week with the chance of thunderstorms lingering into the weekend.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Some smoke may linger in the region through the start of the week, but air quality and skies will slowly start to improve by Tuesday. Hazy skies will impact the development of thunderstorms tomorrow as the general chance for thunderstorms will mostly be in Montana and Wyoming. Monday will be our warmest day with highs in the 70s to upper 80s. We stay in the 70s and 80s all week with the chance of thunderstorms lingering into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
Airport to ground control! Get ready for a meeting

Latest News

Smoky hazy skies stick around for a few more days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Smoky again today. Temperatures slightly below normal.
More smoke and haze for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very smoky skies today