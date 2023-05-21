Hardhats, Stars earn wins at home

Central softball ends regular season with double-digit victory
Post 22 Hardhats
Post 22 Hardhats(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats and Post 320 Stars added to their respective win columns Saturday as they hosted teams in a pair of doubleheaders. Plus, the Rapid City Central softball team celebrated its seniors by collecting 12 runs in their regular season finale. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media
Dogs must be on leash signs.
Please don’t let the dogs out!
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs

Latest News

Rapid City Marshals
Marshals end season with loss to Billings
5-19 last chance track
Track and field athletes shine at Last Chance Meet
5-19 fish
Big Ol’ Fish-Kane McCamly
5-19 Stevens softball
Stevens softball team earns win over Sturgis