Track and field athletes shine at Last Chance Meet

Local teams deliver at Sioux Park
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -High school track and field teams gathered at Sioux Park on Friday for the Last Chance meet. Stevens Ella Bradeen and Cael Meisman won the 200 meters. Sturgis’ Brinna Sheldon captured the top spot in the girls 3,200 meters. Stevens Elias Gillen and Isabell Higgins claimed first in the shotput.

