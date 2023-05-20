To honor the legacy of Terry Begeman support the 2nd annual “Pickle for Pops” pickleball tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With just a few days left to pre-register by May 24, sign up now for the Terry Begeman “Pickle for Pops” pickleball tournament. It will be held at Canyon Lake Activity Center on Saturday, June 3. The tournament strives to honor Begeman’s legacy by supporting his passion for the sport of pickleball, his family, and the many adored friends he met along the way. In support of her husband, Valerie Begeman is donating 100% of the proceeds raised from the fundraiser to benefit the “CLAC” and Pickleball.

The tournament will consist of a round-robin bracketed play for the day with play times to be determined once registration is completed. The CLAC members will pay $35 per player and for non-members, $40. Registration will be limited to 64 players and each registration will be automatically entered into a raffle drawing. Pre-paid registration is due by Wednesday, May 24. In the event of inclement weather, refunds will not be given and each registrant will receive a swag bag.

Smokin’ Hot Catering food truck will be on-site from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Also, there will be a post-tournament “Shrimp-Boil & Social” kicking off from 5 - 7 p.m. The shrimp boil is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12 years old. There will be a cash bar with beer & wine available for the event.

