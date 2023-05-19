Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer

Kids can enjoy a meal while relaxing from the summer heat.
Kids can enjoy a meal while relaxing from the summer heat.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For most students, summer means a break from the classroom, but for others, it means wondering where their next meal will come from.

According to Feeding America, more children go hungry during the summer than during the school year, that’s because they lose access to school lunches.

But when school doors close, Youth and Family Services open up.

YFS will once again provide free lunches to children in the community. All kids can come and enjoy a meal while relaxing and getting away from the summer heat.

Lunches will be served at 410 East Monroe Street, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, adults who are accompanying children can receive a free lunch as well.

”So, during the school year, a lot of children receive free and reduced lunches through the school system. During the summertime, when they’re not in school, obviously that is not an option, but those children still need those meals. So, this is a way to partner with the community to help provide those meals,” said Brianna Nelson, communications coordinator for Youth and Family Services.

Youth and Family Services summer lunch program starts June 5 and goes through August 16.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Your pet might be able to dine out with you
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media
Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit
Workers place the final steel beam on the Mineral Industries building.
Schools of Mines closer to opening new Mineral Industries building
Healthwatch talks this week about what specific benefits can arise from staying active.
Healthwatch: Benefits of regular exercise