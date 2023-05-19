Seniors visit the past as they move toward the future

The "grad walk" is an annual tradition for Douglas High School seniors.
The "grad walk" is an annual tradition for Douglas High School seniors.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Seniors at Douglas High School are preparing to walk across the graduation stage. Before they say “goodbye” to their journey, however, they said “hello” to some students beginning theirs.

Students from Vandenberg and Badger Clark Elementary Schools cheered on the class of 2023, as the seniors roamed the halls of the grade schools.

Seniors were greeted with excited faces and high-fives, but for Luke Schacher, who will attend college in the fall, the fun was also bittersweet.

“All the hard work that we put in to get to this -- to finally be done with it -- it’s kind of crazy. It’s fun seeing all your old teachers, like the people that made you the person that you are,” said Schacher.

Each graduating class at Douglas completes the annual “grad walk” to celebrate the seniors and inspire success in younger students.

“It makes me excited to graduate because they look so happy, and it makes me want to get a really nice job and be like a CEO of my own business and go to college and stuff,” said Casey Youngblood, a student at Vandenberg Elementary School.

Douglas High School class of 2023 graduates May 21 at Patriot Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
Your pet might be able to dine out with you
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

Latest News

Kilpatrick is helping to organize the outing in hopes to celebrate her friend and Liesing’s...
Friends of Officer Kaitlin Liesing honor her memory during National Police Week in Rapid City’s Watson Park
A Rapid City woman mows her lawn, often sparking allergies.
Allergy expert says it takes one full season to even realize you have allergies
Dropkick Murphys at The Monument October 12.
Dropkick Murphys are coming to The Monument on October 12
Kids can enjoy a meal while relaxing from the summer heat.
Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer