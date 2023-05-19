Rapid City looks to replace aging playground equipment

New playground equipment added to Sioux Park in Rapid City.
New playground equipment added to Sioux Park in Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks & Recreation Department is requesting eight projects be included in the 2028 Capital Improvement Project Budget.

The cost for these eight improvements would be over $2 million. The projects include maintenance upkeep, park shelter replacements, and replacing aging playground equipment. Right now, some Rapid City parks have playgrounds that are 25 to 30 years old. However, Parks and Recreation have prioritized irrigation and upgrading athletic facilities.

When asked if this was like a wish list, the Jeff Biegler Parks and Recreation Director had this to say, “No, they’re all very very necessary. If they’re not funded in ‘28, they’ll be moved to ‘29.”

The next Capital Improvement Projects meeting will be on June 16, when these proposed projects will be presented again

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
Your pet might be able to dine out with you
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

Latest News

The "grad walk" is an annual tradition for Douglas High School seniors.
Seniors visit the past as they move toward the future
Kilpatrick is helping to organize the outing in hopes to celebrate her friend and Liesing’s...
Friends of Officer Kaitlin Liesing honor her memory during National Police Week in Rapid City’s Watson Park
A Rapid City woman mows her lawn, often sparking allergies.
Allergy expert says it takes one full season to even realize you have allergies
Dropkick Murphys at The Monument October 12.
Dropkick Murphys are coming to The Monument on October 12