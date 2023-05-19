Organizations join together to give back

People who attended the event were able to get items like free, gently-used clothes and...
People who attended the event were able to get items like free, gently-used clothes and household items.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to 247wallstreet.com, South Dakota ranks 21st in homelessness in the United States with an estimated 1,058 people experiencing homelessness.

To combat these statistics, organizations in Rapid City are coming together to give back.

The Community Connect organizations, which were previously under the umbrella ‘Homeless Connect,’ come together twice a year to help anyone in need.

“It is about the community, and we all have times where we can use a hand, at different times in our life. So, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be homeless, but we just think it’s important that we help our community,” said Jeanne McKenna, who works with Black Hills Special Services Corporative.

A few of the agencies at the event included Feeding South Dakota, Goodwill, Volunteers of America. People could also get things like a free STD test or a meal.

“We participate at almost every Community Connect event. We have a booth inside, and we like to bring our EDS canteen and feed the folks that come to the event,” said Angie Mason, volunteer and event coordinator with the Salvation Army.

“Families can come here and actually check with several agencies, get some bags of clothes for their kids, or some items that they need in a home, and do it all in one stop shopping,” added McKenna.

2022 saw a 30% increase in homelessness in South Dakota, and a reported 353 total people houseless in Rapid City.

For more information on Community Connect, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
Your pet might be able to dine out with you
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

The dance studio is putting on their last performance of 2023 with an out-of-this-world...
Last dance: Seniors get ready to shine in galactic trilogy
New playground equipment added to Sioux Park in Rapid City.
Rapid City looks to replace aging playground equipment
The "grad walk" is an annual tradition for Douglas High School seniors.
Seniors visit the past as they move toward the future
Kilpatrick is helping to organize the outing in hopes to celebrate her friend and Liesing’s...
Friends of Officer Kaitlin Liesing honor her memory during National Police Week in Rapid City’s Watson Park