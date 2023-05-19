More smoke and haze for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to affect the air quality over the forecast area. Some improvements have occurred over far northwestern South Dakota. As the cool surface high builds into the area tonight, causing winds to decrease throughout the evening. Although the areas with thicker smoke may see temperatures remain a little warmer in some areas, especially over parts of northwestern South Dakota may be cool enough for patchy frost late tonight/early Friday.

Friday will be dry with slightly cooler-than-average temperatures. However, conditions are expected to be better than today. Smoke and poor air quality may continue to be an issue for the area, especially over northeastern Wyoming, and far western South Dakota. Tomorrow, highs will look to mostly stay in the 60s. There is quite a temperature jump from Friday to Saturday temperatures go from the 60s to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine being the haze and smoke. While some smoke may linger in the region through the weekend. Hopefully, most of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires will pass up and around the ridge and have a limited effect on the area. We stay warm into the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly and the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning on Sunday. A brief break on Monday with highs in the 80s. Tuesday the chance of severe weather returns with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

