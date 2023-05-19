Last dance: Seniors get ready to shine in galactic trilogy

The dance studio is putting on their last performance of 2023 with an out-of-this-world...
The dance studio is putting on their last performance of 2023 with an out-of-this-world performance.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A galactic performance based on a certain trilogy is coming to a theater not so far far away from Rapid City. The show marks the last dance recital for two graduating seniors who have stayed with the art since they were toddlers.

“Dance is always family because often times dancers stay in dance. We have two seniors this year; they started when they were 3 and they’re now 18,” said Barefoot Dance Studio owner Andrea Schaefer. “They were sitting off stage watching the big kids, and now they’re getting spotlighted as the seniors and helping out to really run the show.”

Now those two seniors take the stage for what could be their last time dancing and teaching the younger students in the same dance studio.

“The feelings are overwhelming; I spent a lot of my life at this studio, anywhere from five to nine hours a week for literally my entire life,” said Barefoot Dance Studio senior student Hannah Larson.

“As a senior, everything just started to come to an end all of a sudden, and it’s definitely kind of been an emotional roller coaster that they’re kind of just telling you to get off the ride at this point,” said Barefoot Dance Studio senior student Sydney Meissner.

While this might be Meissner’s last recital in Rapid City, for Larson, her journey from student to teacher is just getting started.

“We spent so much time together; it’s a second family, and that is exactly what I feel for the teachers and the students here at Barefoot, and I am really happy that I get to continue that over the next couple of years when I teach,” said Larson.

Meissner also wants to inspire younger dance students to stick with what they love.

“I’m trying to give them the inspiration to continue what they do. So, I guess this whole senior show, while it is emotional for me that I am done, is more about giving back to the people I love than just being over,” explained Meissner.

The drive of both Meissner and Larson to pursue dance in the first place is the goal the director of “The Trilogy” is hoping to instill in students -- not only now but in future recitals as well.

“They walk off stage a little bit more defined as a person, and they get to make these choices and overcome that and walk off stage and carry that as a gift into the future,” explained Schaefer.

If you are interested in catching Saturday’s performance, check out the Barefoot Dance Studio’s Facebook page. You can also head over to the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City to find more information on how to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
Your pet might be able to dine out with you
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

People who attended the event were able to get items like free, gently-used clothes and...
Organizations join together to give back
New playground equipment added to Sioux Park in Rapid City.
Rapid City looks to replace aging playground equipment
The "grad walk" is an annual tradition for Douglas High School seniors.
Seniors visit the past as they move toward the future
Kilpatrick is helping to organize the outing in hopes to celebrate her friend and Liesing’s...
Friends of Officer Kaitlin Liesing honor her memory during National Police Week in Rapid City’s Watson Park