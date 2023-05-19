Last dance: Seniors get ready to shine in galactic trilogy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A galactic performance based on a certain trilogy is coming to a theater not so far far away from Rapid City. The show marks the last dance recital for two graduating seniors who have stayed with the art since they were toddlers.

“Dance is always family because often times dancers stay in dance. We have two seniors this year; they started when they were 3 and they’re now 18,” said Barefoot Dance Studio owner Andrea Schaefer. “They were sitting off stage watching the big kids, and now they’re getting spotlighted as the seniors and helping out to really run the show.”

Now those two seniors take the stage for what could be their last time dancing and teaching the younger students in the same dance studio.

“The feelings are overwhelming; I spent a lot of my life at this studio, anywhere from five to nine hours a week for literally my entire life,” said Barefoot Dance Studio senior student Hannah Larson.

“As a senior, everything just started to come to an end all of a sudden, and it’s definitely kind of been an emotional roller coaster that they’re kind of just telling you to get off the ride at this point,” said Barefoot Dance Studio senior student Sydney Meissner.

While this might be Meissner’s last recital in Rapid City, for Larson, her journey from student to teacher is just getting started.

“We spent so much time together; it’s a second family, and that is exactly what I feel for the teachers and the students here at Barefoot, and I am really happy that I get to continue that over the next couple of years when I teach,” said Larson.

Meissner also wants to inspire younger dance students to stick with what they love.

“I’m trying to give them the inspiration to continue what they do. So, I guess this whole senior show, while it is emotional for me that I am done, is more about giving back to the people I love than just being over,” explained Meissner.

The drive of both Meissner and Larson to pursue dance in the first place is the goal the director of “The Trilogy” is hoping to instill in students -- not only now but in future recitals as well.

“They walk off stage a little bit more defined as a person, and they get to make these choices and overcome that and walk off stage and carry that as a gift into the future,” explained Schaefer.

If you are interested in catching Saturday’s performance, check out the Barefoot Dance Studio’s Facebook page. You can also head over to the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City to find more information on how to buy tickets.

