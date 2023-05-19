Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 4 billion people have some sort of social media account, and the average person uses around 6 different social media sites each month.

Recently we’ve been inundated with people forwarding a TikTok video made by a local teen talking about a local court case, leading viewers to reach a variety of conclusions.

And while most people were trying to be helpful, social media can be a double edge sword.

Pennington County States Attorney Lara Roetzel says social media can be useful in some ways. She says it’s a great tool to connect with people and to be able to get information out to the public.

She also says it can be detrimental, saying people don’t ever fully know what is true or not and what may really be happening. Roetzel says people on the internet will tell you what they want you to know.

”If you’re talking about just a Twitter post or something on TikTok, please try to do everything you can to figure out if that’s real. Look for a local news story to see if that’s true. If it’s something connected to the courts, all of that is public information. Try to source information especially before you donate money, or contact someone directly,” Roetzel continued.

The TikTok video we mentioned earlier did come up in a court hearing today. A witness testified that the information in that video was not correct.

