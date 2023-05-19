Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many lawmakers have envisioned.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 4 billion people have some sort of social media account, and the average person uses around 6 different social media sites each month.

Recently we’ve been inundated with people forwarding a TikTok video made by a local teen talking about a local court case, leading viewers to reach a variety of conclusions.

And while most people were trying to be helpful, social media can be a double edge sword.

Pennington County States Attorney Lara Roetzel says social media can be useful in some ways. She says it’s a great tool to connect with people and to be able to get information out to the public.

She also says it can be detrimental, saying people don’t ever fully know what is true or not and what may really be happening. Roetzel says people on the internet will tell you what they want you to know.

”If you’re talking about just a Twitter post or something on TikTok, please try to do everything you can to figure out if that’s real. Look for a local news story to see if that’s true. If it’s something connected to the courts, all of that is public information. Try to source information especially before you donate money, or contact someone directly,” Roetzel continued.

The TikTok video we mentioned earlier did come up in a court hearing today. A witness testified that the information in that video was not correct.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit
Workers place the final steel beam on the Mineral Industries building.
Schools of Mines closer to opening new Mineral Industries building
Healthwatch talks this week about what specific benefits can arise from staying active.
Healthwatch: Benefits of regular exercise
Dogs must be on leash signs.
Please don’t let the dogs out!