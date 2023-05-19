Friends of Officer Kaitlin Liesing honor her memory during National Police Week in Rapid City’s Watson Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “As a deputy here in Keystone and Hill City, Kaitie touched many people in our community,” says her longtime friend Jeannie Kilpatrick. As an opportunity to honor Former Pennington County Sheriff Deputy Kaitlin Liesing’s sacrifice and contribution, the town of Keystone will be holding a day dedicated to the memory of Liesing with a benefit for Liesing’s wife, son, and fur babies at the Keystone Fire Station starting at 3 p.m. The dedication will have an afternoon full of activities with live music by Don Anderson, a comedian, a potluck, and a Silent Auction starting at 5 p.m. and followed up by Bingo at 6 p.m. All donations raised by the dedication will go to Kaitlin’s wife and 3-month-old son.

Kilpatrick is helping to organize the outing in hopes to celebrate her friend and Liesing’s family. She says she wanted to invite everyone to come together and share poignant stories of who Officer Liesing was as a person, mother, and friend. Also, Kilpatrick believes it is best to honor Liesing during National Police Week which runs from May 14 through May 20 because it is a way to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Liesing, who was working as a Deputy with the Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop by a suspected drunk driver in Wisconsin.

