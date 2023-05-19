Friends of Officer Kaitlin Liesing honor her memory during National Police Week in Rapid City’s Watson Park

Community and friends come together to reflect on the life of Officer Kaitlin Liesing
By Alena Neves
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “As a deputy here in Keystone and Hill City, Kaitie touched many people in our community,” says her longtime friend Jeannie Kilpatrick. As an opportunity to honor Former Pennington County Sheriff Deputy Kaitlin Liesing’s sacrifice and contribution, the town of Keystone will be holding a day dedicated to the memory of Liesing with a benefit for Liesing’s wife, son, and fur babies at the Keystone Fire Station starting at 3 p.m. The dedication will have an afternoon full of activities with live music by Don Anderson, a comedian, a potluck, and a Silent Auction starting at 5 p.m. and followed up by Bingo at 6 p.m. All donations raised by the dedication will go to Kaitlin’s wife and 3-month-old son.

Kilpatrick is helping to organize the outing in hopes to celebrate her friend and Liesing’s family. She says she wanted to invite everyone to come together and share poignant stories of who Officer Liesing was as a person, mother, and friend. Also, Kilpatrick believes it is best to honor Liesing during National Police Week which runs from May 14 through May 20 because it is a way to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Liesing, who was working as a Deputy with the Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop by a suspected drunk driver in Wisconsin.

For more information click on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Your pet might be able to dine out with you
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

A Rapid City woman mows her lawn, often sparking allergies.
Allergy expert says it takes one full season to even realize you have allergies
Dropkick Murphys at The Monument October 12.
Dropkick Murphys are coming to The Monument on October 12
Kids can enjoy a meal while relaxing from the summer heat.
Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media