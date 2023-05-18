Your pet might be able to dine out with you

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - New guidance from the FDA says that according to its food code, dogs are allowed in outdoor dining areas if that’s the restaurant’s policy.

According to the Animal Legal and Historical Center, restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades, but it wasn’t until the mid-2000s that states began passing laws to allow dogs in outdoor dining spaces. And now the FDA agrees.

But could a pet friendly restaurant have issues with other patrons?

“Fortunately, no. Most people are just very understanding. We’re a very outdoorsy community, and a lot of community members are just very understanding about people’s pets,” said Tally’s Silver Spoon manager Duran Abourezk.

Millennials and Generation Z have powerful bonds with their pets and are more likely to express their preference for pet-friendly businesses.

“Pets are family for many people, and we want you here; we want your family here. Tally’s, unfortunately, isn’t large enough to accommodate pets inside the building. But it’s great to offer pet-friendly seating outside on the patio,” said Abourezk.

Some worry dogs and food don’t mix, but a Rapid City-based canine trainer says she works hard to ensure her furry students are friendly around strangers and keep their paws off the table.

“You have to be very black and white with the dogs. When you start to get gray with them ... sometimes it’s OK. Dogs don’t necessarily understand that, so if you can say yes, you know it’s OK to take a treat from my hand, but no, you cannot help yourself to the table. As long as it’s always that way, it’s very easy for them to understand,” said Rye Doodle Boarding and Training owner, Tiana Shuster.

The manager at Tally’s says they plan on having their patio seating in place after Memorial Day.

