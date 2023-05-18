Take in some spring fun for “First Friday Art Walk” in the heart of downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - First Fridays Art Walk is a great opportunity to explore downtown and see what your city has to offer says, Rapid City Arts Council Jacqui Dietrich. Several local arts businesses and organizations will come together, stay open late, and create an evening of fun. Chance Whelchel from the Art House says each location on the map has some connection to the arts and will be presenting art as an “extra” benefit that night, including musicians, hands-on activities, or artists at work. The Art Walk will be on the first Friday of each month from June to September. It will go from 5 - 8 PM. It will be in downtown Rapid City spread out over about 6 city blocks. You can start anywhere on the map and see where it takes you. If you are feeling unsure of where to start, make your first stop at the Dahl Arts Center. Paper maps will be available at each of the participating locations, as well as digital maps online at rapidcityartscouncil.org.

You can also follow their Facebook at First Friday Art Walk RC for the latest details of who is performing where and what activities to be a part of. Dietrich says, there will be 16 businesses participating in this year’s Art Walk such as Dahl Arts Center, Black Hills Vinyl, Art House Black Hills, Suzie Cappa, Celtic Connections, Prairie Edge, Dakota Drum, Canvas 2 Paint, Ugly Graffiti, Alex Johnson Mercantile, Pure Fox, Elements of South Dakota, Melissa Wood Art Gallery, Tusweca Gallery, Aby’s, and Art Alley.

