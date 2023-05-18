Rapid City hosting annual bike tour Saturday to promote benefits of biking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May is National Bike Month and the City of Rapid City is celebrating by hosting its annual bike tour this Saturday.

The bike tour is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with bikers riding the Leonard ‘Swanny’ Swanson Memorial Greenway Path – also known as the City’s bike path. From Founders Park in the east, the tour will travel to the Pennington County Fairgrounds and return via the same route, stopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market along the way. The organizers of the tour might also include a side trip up Campbell Street to Omaha Street to show off the bike path extension to Western Dakota Technical College that was finished recently. The Transportation Alternatives Grant provided funding for the project.

“This is always an exciting time of the year to celebrate biking and its many important uses,” said Kip Harrington, City long-range planner and bike tour organizer. “The bike tour is an opportunity to celebrate biking as a great option for transportation, as recreation, and as an essential part of our mental and physical health and our everyday lives.”

May features a number of national recognitions focused on the importance of biking. The National Bike Challenge kicks off this month and continues through September. This week – May 15-21 – is designated National Bike to Work Week and Friday is National Bike to Work Day with the public encouraged to bike to work and recognize the health benefits, cost savings, and overall efficiency of biking.

For more information, contact Harrington at 605-394-4120 or kip.harrington@rcgov.org.

