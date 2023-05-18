Mixology at Home - Tom Collins

Gin is a summer favorite.
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thinking of some cocktails to enjoy during the summer? While any distilled spirit can be used, there is one that historically sticks out as a summer favorite; and that is gin.

Just so you know, there are brown liquor drinks that are great on hot summer days. A whiskey highball comes to mind. Add a little fresh lime juice to give it a slightly different taste.

Of course, there really isn’t a season for a specific spirit but people seem to gravitate to gin as the temperature rises.

Keeping it simple (one ... two ... three ingredients, no chemistry degree needed), we go with the classic Tom Collins.

Squeeze one and a half ounces of lemon juice into a Collins glass with a teaspoon of sugar (or maybe a half ounce of simple syrup). Stir to dissolve the sugar and add three ounces of gin. Fill the glass with ice and then top off with seltzer or club soda. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Here’s a new twist. I added a little elderflower liqueur, about a half ounce, to complement gin, which is flavored with junipers, flowers, and dried fruit.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

First Fridays Art Walk is a great opportunity to explore downtown and see what your city has to...
Take in some spring fun for “First Friday Art Walk” in the heart of downtown Rapid City
Summer education not only eases this gap but also provides opportunities students may not see...
Summer education programs: easing that three month learning gap
Drag queen shows prompts South Dakota Board of Regents to set new policy
Your pet might be able to dine out with you