Mixology at Home - Tom Collins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thinking of some cocktails to enjoy during the summer? While any distilled spirit can be used, there is one that historically sticks out as a summer favorite; and that is gin.

Just so you know, there are brown liquor drinks that are great on hot summer days. A whiskey highball comes to mind. Add a little fresh lime juice to give it a slightly different taste.

Of course, there really isn’t a season for a specific spirit but people seem to gravitate to gin as the temperature rises.

Keeping it simple (one ... two ... three ingredients, no chemistry degree needed), we go with the classic Tom Collins.

Squeeze one and a half ounces of lemon juice into a Collins glass with a teaspoon of sugar (or maybe a half ounce of simple syrup). Stir to dissolve the sugar and add three ounces of gin. Fill the glass with ice and then top off with seltzer or club soda. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Here’s a new twist. I added a little elderflower liqueur, about a half ounce, to complement gin, which is flavored with junipers, flowers, and dried fruit.

