MANIA The ABBA Tribute bringing the 50th Anniversary Tour to The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - MANIA the ABBA tribute is headlining the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument on Friday, March 29th! Tickets are available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.themonument.live, in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at EAFB Outdoor Rec.

In a thrilling, two-hour entertainment of one of ABBA’s most vital shows, MANIA rejuvenates the colorfulness of the ‘70s. This incorporates the entirety of the elevating, dance-prompting, and now and again unfortunate melodies from the famous Swedish band, with fabulous ensembles, organizing, lighting, and impacts.

MANIA recently toured the United States for the 10th time with an impressive 37-date national tour, selling over 50,000 tickets and visiting 18 states.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as new generations who never had the opportunity to see the band live, MANIA provides the perfect excuse to party, relive memories and simply feel entertained with the best music ever.

