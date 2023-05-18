MANIA The ABBA Tribute bringing the 50th Anniversary Tour to The Monument

MANIA The ABBA Tribute at The Monument.
MANIA The ABBA Tribute at The Monument.(The Monument)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - MANIA the ABBA tribute is headlining the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument on Friday, March 29th! Tickets are available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.themonument.live, in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at EAFB Outdoor Rec.

In a thrilling, two-hour entertainment of one of ABBA’s most vital shows, MANIA rejuvenates the colorfulness of the ‘70s. This incorporates the entirety of the elevating, dance-prompting, and now and again unfortunate melodies from the famous Swedish band, with fabulous ensembles, organizing, lighting, and impacts.

MANIA recently toured the United States for the 10th time with an impressive 37-date national tour, selling over 50,000 tickets and visiting 18 states.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as new generations who never had the opportunity to see the band live, MANIA provides the perfect excuse to party, relive memories and simply feel entertained with the best music ever.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

May features a number of national recognitions focused on the importance of biking.
Rapid City hosting annual bike tour Saturday to promote benefits of biking
Detectives announced Thursday that Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and...
Kansas City murder suspects captured in Sioux Falls
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City
29-year-old Eric Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson and...
Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt