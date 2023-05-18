Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Eric Blue Bird, 31 of Long Valley, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Blue Bird was arrested and charged in 2022 for robbing and assaulting multiple correctional officers on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Blue Bird is already serving a sentence for assault from both Jackson and Minnehaha counties. Thursday’s sentence will begin after that one is completed. Upon his ultimate release, Blue Bird will have three years of supervised release.

Blue Bird’s release date from Jackson and Minnehaha County would have been in 2034. His new estimated release date is 2054.

