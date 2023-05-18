Healthwatch: Benefits of regular exercise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Staying physically active can have more benefits than just staying slim. This week for Healthwatch, William Smith with Monument Health Orthopedic Specialty Center will talk about what some of those benefits may be.

“This month we are celebrating national physical fitness in sports month where we look at the importance of staying physically active for your overall health and well-being,” said Smith.

Smith went on to explain what specific benefits can arise from staying active.

“Exercise is an effective way to control our weight even treat or prevent a long list of health concerns like high blood pressure, cholesterol, depression, anxiety, and even type 2 diabetes. Regular exercise can help people get more restful sleep at night and it can help to improve overall energy levels. It’s also been shown to improve a person’s overall mood,” Smith continued.

Next Smith discussed how long one should exercise and how to make it more entertaining for those who can’t find the motivation.

“It’s recommended that people get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, this can often be spread into smaller increments. Exercise doesn’t need to be something you dread doing activities like dance or sports leagues can help you meet your fitness goals and be something you look forward to,” said Smith.

Be sure to check here next week for more health tips.

