Drag queen shows prompts South Dakota Board of Regents to set new policy

A new policy for non-student minors was approved by the State Board of Regents following a drag show controversy.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the ongoing drag show controversy, a new policy was approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents, allowing non-student minors to attend drag shows with a chaperone.

With the approval of the new policy, some restrictions have to be followed, such as programs attended by non-student minors cannot include live activities that are obscene and sexual in nature, and content warning descriptors will be used for programs that are open to minors.

“You know, not all content is appropriate for all audiences, or at a minimum, you should know what you’re bringing your child to. As a parent, I want to know what art is on display, and I may or may not want to bring my 8-year-old or my 12-year-old, you know, depending upon the nature of the display. That’s really what we’re trying to do with that section, is give more information to attendees so they can make a decision for themselves as to what’s appropriate for them,” said South Dakota Board of Regents Chief of Staff Nathan Lukkes.

If people do not comply with the policy it could result in program suspension, discontinuation, or cancellation.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Mission man and Mellette County woman sentenced in burglary and homicide case
Richard Hirth
2015 murder-for-hire suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case moves closer to trial

Latest News

Your pet might be able to dine out with you
Amanda Rothe wins $4,000 scholarship.
Rising Star winners awarded scholarships
You might be seeing more dogs at restaurants soon.
Dogs and Dining
Mosquitos could be making an early comeback this year.
Mosquito Preparation