Drag queen shows prompts South Dakota Board of Regents to set new policy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the ongoing drag show controversy, a new policy was approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents, allowing non-student minors to attend drag shows with a chaperone.

With the approval of the new policy, some restrictions have to be followed, such as programs attended by non-student minors cannot include live activities that are obscene and sexual in nature, and content warning descriptors will be used for programs that are open to minors.

“You know, not all content is appropriate for all audiences, or at a minimum, you should know what you’re bringing your child to. As a parent, I want to know what art is on display, and I may or may not want to bring my 8-year-old or my 12-year-old, you know, depending upon the nature of the display. That’s really what we’re trying to do with that section, is give more information to attendees so they can make a decision for themselves as to what’s appropriate for them,” said South Dakota Board of Regents Chief of Staff Nathan Lukkes.

If people do not comply with the policy it could result in program suspension, discontinuation, or cancellation.

