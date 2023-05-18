13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas. (Source: KOCO, SO FOCUS PHOTOS BY R. TOLAR, MUHAMMAD FAMILY, CNN)
By Alyse Jones, KOCO
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma teen just graduated from college with not one, but four diplomas.

At 13 years old, Elijah Muhammad is the youngest African American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity, according to his family.

He made history by crossing the stage as a college graduate at age 13.

“At first, I didn’t really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, ‘You’re really doing this, you’re the youngest to ever do it,’” Elijah said.

The 13-year-old said he is proud of his work and has more than just the diplomas already completed.

“I have 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” Elijah said.

While he may not be your typical 13-year-old, he says he loves being a teenager.

“As many accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun,” he said.

His family beams with pride at all he’s done -- and what the future holds.

“He is the smartest person I know. I’ve never seen anyone like him,” Shania Muhammad, Elijah’s mother said.

Elijah’s father added, “If you put your mind to it, you can do it. You just got to put in the work that it takes.”

The family said Elijah’s older sister also just graduated from college at the age of 15.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
At 81 years old Martha Stewart has dipped her toes into the modeling industry.
Martha Stewart becomes oldest cover model of ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue: Rapid City reacts
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app