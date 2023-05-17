Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Rally approaches many business owners are finding creative ways to prepare for the increase in traffic. Twice the Ice is a 24/7 business that aims to help with those long road trips or outdoor excursions.

The building itself is a giant freezer with a self-service kiosk at the front. Those interested in using it can purchase a ten or twenty-pound bag of ice. There is also an option to pour ice straight into a cooler. The machine produces 6,500 pounds a day and is capable of making up to 1,000 pounds every hour. Barrett Keith, the owner of the business says his business fills a need that wasn’t met.

“Here in Sturgis right now we’re the only one. You can walk up to it and get your ice and your on your way. Instead of going to the convenience store or grocery store… this is the only place you can be getting your ice in less than a minute and you’re in and out,” said Keith.

Keith says he is confident the machine will be able to keep up with the demand increase during rally week.

