Register now for Sturgis’s hot summer jam session 1st ever “Legendary Battle of the Bands”

It’s a head-to-head battle of bands competition for the entire community
By Alena Neves
Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the third annual Sturgis Arts Festival that will host a first of its kind, “Battle of the Bands” on Saturday, June 3 with groups from large to small, old to young, and heavy to mellow for a competitive medley line-up like no other. Downtown Sturgis will be the backdrop for this expanded one-day, one-night-only face-melting, mind-bending sounds, and garage band magic at the Harley Davidson Rally Point. Kadence Gleason from the Sturgis Area Economic Development says everyone is invited including the whole family because the day will start out at 10 a.m. with an Art Show and there will be food and prizes with lots of activities to entertain the entire family. The Battle of competing bands will begin later at 2 p.m. in the afternoon with 15-minute sets and a 15-minute change-over time between each group.

The family-friendly event is organized by a committee with the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and aims to bring visitors to Sturgis, enhance the resident experience and support the fine arts in our community.

Watch the interview above for more information.

