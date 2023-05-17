RC Christian wins state championship

Comets claim boys “A” tennis team title
5-16 RC Christian tennis
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team racked up 580 points to win the class “A” boys tennis team championship. Andrew Dobbs claimed the flight 2 singles championship for the Comets. Dobbs teamed up with Noah Greni to capture the flight one doubles title. Lennox finished second in the team race.

