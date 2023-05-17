Pennington County quarterly crime stats are in

Pennington County Sheriff's Office squad car in South Dakota.
Pennington County Sheriff's Office squad car in South Dakota.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County is beginning to release quarterly crime stats to be more transparent with the community and to increase our safety.

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller decided to release crime statistics quarterly instead of annually. He hopes this will help the department become more transparent and give people a better idea of what’s going on in their communities.

“Well, they’ll always be more knowledgeable, and we believe that with knowledge is power. We want to empower the citizens to be able to remain safe, and so in this, if they know kind of what the trends are, they can take those steps to help protect themselves as well,” said Captain Chris Hislip for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The county release includes numbers for major crimes, as well as the number of warrants issued in the last quarter. Another finding, more people are using the county’s care campus.

“Which is a good thing because we find that drugs seem to be the root of much of the crime that our community experiences. And so these are folks who have stood up and said enough is enough,” said Hislip

Hilsip added the sheriff’s office plans to have more law enforcement on the roads in response to complaints of unsafe driving behavior. He encourages people to call the sheriff’s office at (605) 394-6113 to make a report.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Mission man and Mellette County woman sentenced in burglary and homicide case
Richard Hirth
2015 murder-for-hire suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case moves closer to trial
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

City to observe Juneteenth and Native American Day as city holidays
It’s the third annual Sturgis Arts Festival that will host a first of its kind, “Battle of the...
Register now for Sturgis’s hot summer jam session 1st ever “Legendary Battle of the Bands”
Guns in glass case at Sturgis Guns
Gun sales in South Dakota on the decline... or are they?
Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock