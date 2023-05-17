Kyle man accused of running another man over & killing him, changes plea

Scotty Old Horse changes his plea to guilty.
Scotty Old Horse changes his plea to guilty.(Envato)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Kyle man changed his plea in a voluntary manslaughter case this morning.

27-year-old Scotty Old Horse of Kyle allegedly ran Harold Top Bear over and killed him on purpose, on November 2, 2022. Old Horse pleaded not guilty on November 23, 2022, but this morning he changed his plea to guilty. At trial, Old Horse could receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Mission man and Mellette County woman sentenced in burglary and homicide case
Richard Hirth
2015 murder-for-hire suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case moves closer to trial
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

City to observe Juneteenth and Native American Day as city holidays
Pennington County Sheriff's Office squad car in South Dakota.
Pennington County quarterly crime stats are in
It’s the third annual Sturgis Arts Festival that will host a first of its kind, “Battle of the...
Register now for Sturgis’s hot summer jam session 1st ever “Legendary Battle of the Bands”
Guns in glass case at Sturgis Guns
Gun sales in South Dakota on the decline... or are they?