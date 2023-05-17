Hazy skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the next couple of days

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Showers and thunderstorms will end this evening, and we will be left with some mostly cloudy and hazy skies. Hazy skies? Why yes, as the cold front continues to push into our region it will draw smoke from fires in Canada into the area. Smoke could be dense at times, so if you are sensitive to smoke make sure to limit time outdoors. There is an air quality alert in place for Carter County Where air quality is Very Unhealthy. As mentioned before, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. The air quality alert will remain in place until conditions improve.

Tonight, lows will be in the 40s with winds from the northwest gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow a few showers will be possible, but skies will remain hazy and partly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Highs will look to mostly stay in the 60s. There is quite a temperature jump from Friday to Saturday temperatures go from the 60s to the 80s with plenty of sunshine. We stay warm into the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly and the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning on Sunday. A brief break on Monday with highs in the 80s. Tuesday the chance of severe weather returns with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

