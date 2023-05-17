Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - The Simplest Cherry Cobbler

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s a super simple recipe for cherry cobbler on this National Cherry Cobbler Day.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a baking dish, place 4 tablespoons butter. Put dish in oven to melt the butter.

In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of flour and 3/4 cup sugar. Stir in 1 teaspoon of baking powder. Mix to combine.

Then add 1 cup milk of half-and-half.

Remove baking dish with melted butter and pour in the batter. Then scoop in spoonfuls of cherries from 1 can of cherry pie filling over the batter.

Bake for 45 minutes or until browned on top. Ideally, serve with vanilla ice cream.

