Chance of showers and storms today, dry Thursday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front and upper level trough will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area today. One or two storms may have gusty winds and small hail. The activity moves east this evening.

Thursday will be dry and breezy with near normal temperatures.

A warming trend starts this weekend and lasts into next week. Temperatures will be in the 80s early next week, and there will be a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms by Tuesday.

A stronger system could bring stormy weather over the Memorial Day Weekend - we’ll keep you advised!

