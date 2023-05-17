Black Hills National Forest prepares for summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With summer right around the corner, the Forest Service is preparing for the trouble that hot temperatures can bring to the Black Hills National Forest. Wednesday, the Forest Service had an update on what resources will be allocated to fighting and preventing fires.

Jason Virtue, with Black Hills National Forest, explained that many of the resources they will receive are similar to what has been provided in previous years.

Specifically they will have 12 fire engines available, eight helicopter teams and access to a “hotshot unit.”

For those unfamiliar with the term hotshot units, these are the crews tasked with fighting the hottest parts of wildfires.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.