2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

By WTOC Staff, Camille Syed and Gray News staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:30 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old Georgia girl died after she was hit by a car in a parking lot near the beach on Tybee Island.

Georgia State Patrol say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15th Street parking lot. Officers shut down the parking lot, Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion and portions of the road while they investigated, WTOC reports.

According to GSP, the victim, identified as 2-year-old Rae’Lynn Milton, and her family were standing in the parking lot alongside the parked vehicles. They say a vehicle traveling northbound through the parking lot approached the little girl and her family.

As the vehicle approached, GSP says Rae’Lynn ran into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The toddler was from Waycross, Georgia.

The Tybee Island Police Department posted a statement to social media about the incident, saying their thoughts are “with Rae’Lynn’s family and loved ones as they attempt to move forward after this unspeakable tragedy.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Mission man and Mellette County woman sentenced in burglary and homicide case
Richard Hirth
2015 murder-for-hire suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case moves closer to trial
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85 year old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploration of a minor

Latest News

Debt limit talks have entered an encouraging new phase.
Biden, McCarthy optimistic about getting debt limit deal done soon
The eight people killed in the shooting also included a couple and their 3-year-old son, a...
Vigil held for sisters, 8 and 11, killed in Texas mall shooting
Guns in glass case at Sturgis Guns
Gun sales in South Dakota on the decline... or are they?
Twice the ice building
Twice the Ice offers bagged ice around the clock