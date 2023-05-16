Warmer today, a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will rise into the 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. These temperatures will be 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. A couple of strong storms are possible, mainly east of Rapid City, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. Also, rainfall will be much less with this system than what we saw last weekend and late last week.

Thursday will be breezy and not as warm, then a stretch of warmer, drier weather arrives over the weekend into early next week when 80+ degree temperatures will be likely.

