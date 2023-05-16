Summer is for Music on Main in Sturgis

People can enjoy live music from various local artists.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - While the city of Sturgis is known for its iconic motorcycle rally, that isn’t the only event rolling through town this summer.

Music on Main is back at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis. This summertime event has a little something for everyone to enjoy from food trucks to free bouncy houses for the kids.

People can also enjoy a variety of live music from both local and out-of-state musicians.

Additionally, people can participate in the Music on Main bike race series which allows participants to explore bike trails throughout the town, as they compete for various prizes.

“It gets everybody downtown and a lot of energy flowing. We want to emphasize the natural beauty of our trails, and this is one get way to do it,” said Tammy Even-Cordell, rally and events director for the city of Sturgis.

Music on main kicks off May 31 at Harley-Davidson rally point. The event runs every Wednesday through July 19.

