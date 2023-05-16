Stevens High School honors fine arts students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thinking of what to do after graduation can be a daunting decision for high school seniors. Stevens High School in Rapid City is trying to acknowledge that decision by holding a commitment ceremony for students in the fine arts area of study.

For this event, the fine arts covered had to do with choir and orchestra. They had the opportunity to step on stage while staff read their accomplishments at Stevens. After that they revealed each student’s choice in school and what field they plan to study. Jordan Seid, assistant band director at Stevens says this is years in the making for many of the students being honored.

“It’s a lot of dedication in time, 8, 9, 10 years students have been involved in these ensembles so we wanted to make sure they got the spotlight for a little bit to show that they’re gonna continue their efforts in their ensemble if its band chorus or orchestra when they go on to college or university,” said Seidel.

This is the second year Stevens High School has held a ceremony like this for fine arts and they plan on doing it again next year.

