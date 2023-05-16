Spring Fling at Suzie Cappa Art Center

Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the help of one of the Artists in Residence, Mary Wipf, the Suzie Cappa Art Center artists are hard at work creating quite the show for spring.

There will be works by almost every artist, including some that were created in collaboration. The preparation of the artwork for the show has provided the artists with additional practice in color theory and composition, as well as providing each participant with the opportunity to expand their skill set and collaborate with others. Throughout the process, we have developed a lot of self-assurance and skills, and we cannot wait to share the results.

Members of the community are welcome to come to see the new show at the Spring Fling on May 18, from 5 - 7 p.m. Community members will have the opportunity to meet some of the artists that work at the gallery, enjoy light refreshments, and snag some deals on original artwork. The gallery is partnering with BB’s Natural so people attending can enjoy a variety of wines and additional eats at the Spring Fling.

For additional information, contact Carrie Moser at 605-718-6207 or via email at cmoser@bhws.com.

