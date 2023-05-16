Mission man and Mellette County woman sentenced in burglary and homicide case

(piqsels)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - A Mellette County woman was sentenced May 8 in federal court to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing another woman last year. Looking Cloud pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to second-degree murder.

According to the Department of Justice, 21-year-old Sativa Looking Cloud got into a fight at a Mellette County home on Feb. 17, 2022, pulled out a gun, and shot the other woman once in the chest, killing her.

The shooting was the second incident in two days involving Looking Cloud.

The day before, Looking Cloud and 30-year-old Stephen Fallis of Mission were in another Mellette County home when they got into a fight with several people who lived there. Looking Cloud, the DOJ says, fired several shots but no one was injured.

On the morning of Feb. 17, law enforcement officers searched Fallis’s Tood County home, seizing several guns, including two with obliterated serial numbers.

Looking Cloud was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022. It took law enforcement a little more than a year to find Fallis. He was arrested on March 1, 2023, at a home in Vermillion.

Fallis pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and prohibited persons in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Richard Hirth
2015 murder-for-hire suspect in Jessica Rehfeld’s murder case moves closer to trial
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”
People can enjoy live music from various local artists.
Summer is for Music on Main in Sturgis
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85 year old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploration of a minor
Devils Tower
Devils Tower to have temporary closure