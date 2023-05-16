Looking to can the competition this year in national recycling contest says Restore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills will be taking part in a national recycling competition due to Habitat for Humanity’s Restore’s nationwide recycling contest.

Dallas Dalin, Restore Manager says, “He wants to beat last year’s 3rd place finish collecting 4000 lbs of aluminum and wants to be in first place this year with a goal of collecting 10,000 lbs of aluminum”. Whichever Restore collects the most cans and/or aluminum will win.

Dalin says he’s determined to collect as many cans and aluminum as he can in the Black Hills and wants the local community and businesses to join in the recycling contest this summer. You can drop off aluminum cans or items at the Restore in Rapid City or Spearfish by July 31. Dalin says they will gladly make arrangements to pick up cans or aluminum products as well.

Anything made of aluminum is welcome. Novelis is the aluminum company sponsoring the event. For more information about aluminum recycling & drop-off locations click on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.