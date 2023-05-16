Listening to the residents of Rapid City and understanding housing needs

New housing options explored in Rapid City.
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition there is a shortage of more than 7 million affordable homes in the United States.

To try and combat these statistics Rapid City has been selected to participate in the 2023 Peer Cities Network for the NYU Furman Centers Housing Solutions.

The Peer Cities Network is a housing solutions lab for small to mid-size leaders to help with housing solutions.

“The goal is to better understand what we don’t understand. We want to understand what the housing profile looks like in terms of vacation rental homes, and how does that impact affordable housing, housing affordability, and availability housing,” said Michelle Schuelke, community enrichment division manager.

Schuelke also stated that they want to understand potential displacement by rising property taxes.

Rapid City was chosen with four other teams to participate these include Cheyenne, Wyoming, Skokie, Illinois, Jackson, Tennessee, and Olympia, Washington.

Representing the city will be Elevate Rapid City, the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, and representatives from the City of Rapid City.

The teams will be meeting later this month and will continue to discuss these issues for eight months.

