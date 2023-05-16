Cold front to bring storms and smoke from Canadian wildfires to the area Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies linger overnight as temperatures remain mild. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s. A few showers will be possible to start the day in northwest South Dakota, northeast Wyoming and eastern Montana.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop into the middle of the day and afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for many.

The cold front will also be responsible for bringing smoke into the area from wildfires burning in Canada. In Alberta alone, more than one million acres have been burned. Smoke will make skies a little hazy and we could smell the wildfire smoke at times. There is no concern locally for any fires, so if you do smell smoke, that’s where it is coming from.

Highs will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine as we end the week. We are much warmer this weekend as highs will be in the 70s for many with some closer to 80°. It will remain warm with highs in the 70s and 80s next week with daily afternoon storm chances expected.

