85 year old sex offender charged with 4 counts of solicitation and sexual exploration of a minor

Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.(KOTA)
By Kate Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 85-year-old sex offender, Dallas Krausch was charged with soliciting and the sexual exploitation of a minor, after being arrested in March.

In his first court appearance on Tuesday, Krausch pleaded not guilty to 5 separate counts including, soliciting a minor in a prohibited sexual act, sexual exploitation of a minor in both obscene and sexual acts, and loitering in a community safe zone as a registered sex offender.

If convicted, Krausch faces 14 consecutive years in jail and a possible $28,000 fine.

Krausch will be back in court for a non-evidentiary hearing on June 13th.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
3D rendering of the first design for the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park.
First glimpse at the Sturgis Aquatic Adventure Park designs

Latest News

Ellie Mae opening for Nelly.
Central States Fair “Rapping it up”
People can enjoy live music from various local artists.
Summer is for Music on Main in Sturgis
Devils Tower
Devils Tower to have temporary closure
Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa...
Spring Fling at Suzie Cappa Art Center