Storm chances return midweek

By David Stradling
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Expect mostly clear skies overnight as low temperatures fall into the 40s across the area.

Tuesday will be warmer as high temperatures reach the 70s for many. While plenty of sunshine is expected during the morning hours, clouds will develop into the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms possible across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills.

The best chance for moisture will be Wednesday, but thankfully it does not look to be a washout. Plenty of clouds with showers and storms possible through the day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Once the front passes through Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs on Thursday and Friday. A few showers could linger on Thursday, but mostly sunny skies are likely going into Friday.

Temperatures are much warmer over the weekend with highs in the 70s. Saturday will be sunny with plenty of sunshine continuing into Sunday. An isolated shower or storm till be possible in the Black Hills on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for much of next week with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times.

