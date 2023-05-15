More sunshine in the forecast today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finally, some sunshine today and drier conditions as moisture moves off to the west. Temperatures will rise into the 60s to lower 70s across the area this afternoon.

Moisture returns late Tuesday and Wednesday as a trough moves in from the west. That system along with a surface cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and Wednesday. Don’t worry: we’re NOT expecting as much rain as what we saw last weekend and late last week.

A dry, warm high pressure ridge builds this weekend, we will see temperatures soar into the 70s, maybe 80s.

